Boughey Distribution renews kit deal with Crewe Alexandra centre

Nantwich firm Boughey Distribution has renewed its sponsorship of kit for the coaching team attached to the Crewe Alexandra Soccer Centre.

The team coaches and mentors more than 4,000 local children each week in the local community at the centre and in schools.

Angela Carus, Boughey’s Managing Director, visited the centre to hand-over the kit featuring the company’s branding to Ray Walker and Melvin Bates from the Community Centre and James Beckett, the club’s head of commercial.

Boughey, which has sites in Wardle and in Shavington, expanded its sponsorship programme with Crewe Alexandra FC for the 2022/23 season when, as well as supporting the community team, the company became the Main Stand sponsor at the Mornflake Stadium.

Angela Carus said: “We are extremely proud to have our branding visible on the kit of this great team of coaches as they go about their work in our local community.

“They do a fantastic job in engaging and supporting young people, and getting them involved in sport.

“It has been excellent to tour the first-class facilities here and to see first-hand, the superb new pitch which is something special.

“We are all thoroughly enjoying the enhanced partnership that we have in place with The Alex this season and being involved at both the professional and grassroots levels of the game.”

On behalf of the club, James Beckett said: “Boughey are now one of our key club partners and there are many mutual benefits to the relationship.

“Over the last year, Angela and her team have worked hard to forge stronger links with our local community and we’re really pleased to be part of their programme.”

(Pic: Boughey’s Managing Director Angela Carus is pictured with Ray Walker, James Beckett and Melvin Bates)