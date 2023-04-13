The Chairman of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which runs Leighton Hospital is to be the new High Sheriff of Cheshire for 2023-24.

Dennis Dunn will be installed as High Sheriff in a ceremony at the University of Chester on April 14.

It’s believed he will be the first High Sheriff in more than 1,000 years to be from Church Lawton.

He also joins the first cohort of high sheriffs to be appointed by His Majesty King Charles III.

Renowned for his leadership in both the university and health sectors, he will step down as the Trust’s Chairman in June 2023, a post he has held since 2014 to give his full commitment to his role as sheriff.

He said: “The extraordinary privilege of being High Sheriff, though great, is insignificant in comparison to the enormous opportunity and indeed obligation, to make a difference in this role and to really benefit the many people and brilliant organisations of our wonderful county.

“My time at Mid Cheshire Hospitals has seen an exceptional period of transformation for the Trust.

“I shall miss the very many colleagues in clinical and non-clinical roles and our marvellous volunteers – together they are the heartbeat of this special organisation.

“I leave it in good hands and with every confidence in its future. It has been an honour and a privilege to have been its chairman.”

A specialist in business information systems, Dennis has advised commercial organisations and universities around the world.

He is a former Pro Vice Chancellor of the Manchester Metropolitan University and Dean of MMU in Cheshire.

He was made an MBE in 2010 by Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II and awarded honorary fellowship of Manchester Metropolitan University.

Dennis serves on the boards of numerous organisations and is a national trustee of the British Red Cross. He is also Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire.

He succeeds current High Sheriff of Cheshire Jeannie France-Hayhurst.