Two men who picked up a woman at a late night Nantwich takeaway have been convicted of raping her at her home in Winsford.

One of the men even filmed the other carrying out the rape – footage that detectives found which helped to convict the offenders.

Abu Musa was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration following a four-day trial at Chester Crown Court which ended today (April).

The 21-year-old of Dyke Street, Stoke-on-Trent, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

Following his conviction, it can now be revealed a second man, Abdulrahman Hassan, 22, of Eden Street, Oldham, had already pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, assault by penetration and voyeurism in relation to the same incident.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday April 21 where a sentencing date will be set.

During the trial, the court heard how the victim was on a night out with another woman at a club in Nantwich on Saturday June 11 2022.

The pair were due to go home around 2am on the Sunday, but missed their lift and decided to stay until closing.

They left the club at 3am and went to a nearby takeaway where they met Musa and Hassan who offered to give them a lift home to Winsford.

After returning home to Winsford, the second woman left and went to bed.

Musa and Hassan stayed with the victim, who was already intoxicated, and plied her with further alcohol.

The pair then went on to rape and sexually assault the woman.

The incident was reported to Cheshire Constabulary who launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Musa and Hassan.

Following their arrests, officers discovered video footage on Musa’s phone which showed Hassan raping the victim.

After being shown the footage Hassan pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

However, while Musa admitted voyeurism in relation to filming the video without the victim’s consent, he denied raping the victim.

Despite his denial Musa was charged with rape, voyeurism and assault by penetration.

Detective Constable Kelly Mitchell, of Northwich CID, said after the verdict: “Firstly, I would like to commend the victim for the courage and bravery that she has shown throughout this investigation.

“Musa and Hassan are both sexual predators, they took advantage of the victim in her own home and what they subjected her to was nothing short of sickening.

“They were both aware that she was heavily intoxicated and they both knew that she could not consent.

“Despite this knowledge, they both chose to rape and sexually assault her multiple times.

“Not only that, but they also filmed much of the attack for their own sexual gratification.

“While the victim and will never be able to forget what happened that night, I hope that the verdict reached today will provide her with some reassurance and help her to move forward.”

Detective Sergeant Ross Hamilton, of Northwich CID, added: “This has been a challenging investigation and I would like to commend DC Mitchell for her dedication and commitment throughout the case.

“I would also like to thank all of the other officers involved in the investigation.

“Nobody should have to experience what the victim has been though and if anything can come from this case, I hope that it encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us.

“Cheshire Constabulary takes any allegation of sexual offences extremely seriously, and any allegation will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.

“Victims should never feel ashamed to talk about what they have been subjected to.

“They will receive the help and support they need from our specialist officers, as well as from other support agencies we work alongside, and all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity.”

