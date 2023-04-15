8 hours ago
Nantwich Clinic scoops “Outstanding Family Business” award

in Business April 15, 2023
High Sheriff award tom and Gill photo NW HS Tom and Gill Fox from the Nantwich Clinic (1)

Nantwich Clinic owners Tom and Gill Fox have been honoured for the “Outstanding Family Business” at the High Sheriff’s Awards.

The couple picked up the award at The University of Chester Business School.

The Nantwich Clinic is a family business which opened its new one-stop Health Hub off Newcastle Road a year ago, expanding from its original podiatry clinic in Nantwich town centre.

Tom and Gill say the aim of the clinic is to work alongside the NHS, relieving the strain, to help everyone directly or indirectly to find a solution to their health issues.

Tom said: “”We’re proud to have won the High Sheriff’s award for outstanding family business, it’s a credit to our team who we’re really grateful to.

“It means a lot to have our charity work as well as our day-to-day work recognised.”

Group photo1 high sheriff award group photo 2023 (1)
Winners at High Sheriff Awards 2023

The new health hub, opposite Cheerbrook, offers hearing tests and hearing aids, ear wax removal, podiatry, sports therapy, rehabilitation after injury or operations, a sports injury clinic, personal training, lymphatic drainage, services for urinary incontinence, fat reduction and skin tightening, medical skincare services and coming later this year, a private GP service and prostate clinic.

Since the move to the new hub, Nantwich Clinic has extended its team by seven employees including their eldest daughter who joined the team in summer last year.

The clinic welcomes new patients for all services with no referral being needed.

Nook online, phone the clinic on 01270 627118, or drop in and say hello.

To register interest in the upcoming private GP service, log details here https://thenantwichclinic.co.uk/private-gp-surgery-interest/

