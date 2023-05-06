Nantwich has a completely different make-up on Cheshire East Council following a shock result with three of its four borough councillors being Labour, writes Belinda Ryan.

Overall, the council remains in no overall control with 33 Conservative councillors, 31 Labour, 16 Independents and 2 Lib Democrats. Labour made six gains overall, and the Tories three.

Nantwich did have two Independent borough councillors – Penny Butterill and Arthur Moran (pictured) – and two Conservatives, Peter Groves and Andrew Martin.

Cllr Butterill did not seek re-election and her Nantwich North & West seat was won by Labour’s Anna Burton.

Peter Groves and Andrew Martin lost their seats in Nantwich South and Stapeley to Labour’s John Priest and Geoffrey Smith.

Only Cllr Moran managed to retain his seat.

Mr Groves told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I would just like to thank everybody who voted for us and for all their support over the years.

“We’re obviously very disappointed but there is obviously a national turn away from the Conservative party.”

Mr Martin said: “I’ve enjoyed the last 15 years. I hope we’ve made a difference to the town.”

Cllr Moran said he believed people were voting on national issues.

“Independents standing anywhere were going to be having a bit of a rough campaign and we had a good campaign locally,” he said.

“We only fought Nantwich North and West and I’m very grateful to the electorate for electing me and congratulations to the Labour candidate who got in.”

Audlem councillor and former Cheshire East leader Bailey (Con) praised both Nantwich Conservative councillors for their hard work.

“As the former leader, I would thank them for their service,” Cllr Bailey said.

“It’s always a sad day when councillors who have served their residents so well, whatever political persuasion they may be, are lost.

“They will be sadly missed but that’s democracy and something that we all face.”

But it was the Independents on Cheshire East who suffered the biggest losses this time round – and Labour and the Tories both gained at their expense.

There were some high profile casualties at this year’s elections.

Out went Cheshire East Mayor David Marren. His Shavington seat was won by Labour.

Bollington councillor Amanda Stott was chair of the finance committee and James Nicholas chaired northern planning. Both their seats went to Labour.

Congleton West councillor Suzie Akers Smith was cycling and walking champion. She too was beaten by Labour.

Cllr Arthur Moran added: “With the election campaign at the moment, it did look as though people were voting on national issues – the cost of living.

“Independents standing anywhere were going to be having a bit of a rough campaign.”

Crewe has a Conservative councillor – the first since Cheshire East was formed in 2009.

James Pratt won the St Barnabas seat from Labour’s Sally Handley in one of the biggest upsets.

The newly elected councillor thanked those who voted for him and said he couldn’t wait to get started.

“I want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has put their trust in me,” he said.

“I’m honestly overwhelmed by your support.

“I wanted to be elected to improve where we all live and I will do my best to continue to do that for you.

“I can’t fix every problem and solve every issue, but I think people deserve someone who stays in touch and who gives it their all. Time to get on with the job!”

Deputy mayor and long-serving councillor Rod Fletcher was re-elected, so the Lib Dems now have two Alsager councillors – and these are the only two Lib Dems on Cheshire East.

Cllr Fletcher said: “It’s been hard work and the other candidates they fought very hard but they fought a very clean campaign, which is to everyone’s credit.

“I’ll move forward now to serve the people of Alsager for another four years.”

Another familiar face back to serve for another four years is former deputy Cheshire East leader David Brown (Con).

He retained his Congleton East seat but said this campaign had been tough.

Council Leader Cllr Sam Corcoran (LAB) said: “I’m delighted Labour has won seats and congratulate all the successful candidates.

“Elections are brutal affairs though and I do sympathise will all the unsuccessful candidates, particularly those who have given good service to Cheshire East and now lost their seats.

“So the work will now start to form a new administration and I look forward to delivering the open, fair, green agenda that we have worked on for the last four years.”

Conservative group leader Cllr Janet Clowes, who held her Wybunbury seat, said: “Cheshire East in many ways has bucked the national trend.

“We have not seen the Labour party take over the council which is what they had hoped for.

“We have achieved an extraordinary gain in Crewe alongside some of the unfortunate losses in Nantwich.

“It will be interesting at the end of this process to sit down and evaluate what we’ve got.”

Brian Silvester hailed his “Crewe First” party which was formed three years ago and came second to Labour in seven seats, beating the Conservatives and in Crewe Central beating the Reform candidate.

The best performance was in Crewe North where #CreweFirst received 36% of the vote.

For more details on all the Cheshire East Council election results, visit the CEC page here