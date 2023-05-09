LETTER: Lymphoma Action hosts active monitoring webinar

Dear Editor,

On Thursday 25 May from 12.30pm – 1.30pm, Lymphoma Action will be hosting a free webinar about active monitoring.

Readers affected by lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, may be interested and can register to join if they go to www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/ActiveMonitoringWebinar.

Joining the webinar panel are two healthcare professionals, a Lymphoma Action chair person and two individuals who have lived experiences of active monitoring.

The session will cover what active monitoring is, the terminology used around it and who this strategy might be recommended for.

Active monitoring is a management strategy where someone doesn’t have treatment for their lymphoma straight away if they don’t have troublesome symptoms, but rather is monitored by their medical team until a time when treatment is needed.

This concept can be challenging, as many people expect a cancer diagnosis to be followed by urgent treatment.

With this in mind, Lymphoma Action’s webinar aims to offer support by helping people understand why active monitoring might be suggested for them; discussing the concerns and questions that people might have about this approach to treatment and offering strategies to support people to live well physically and psychologically whilst on active monitoring.

This webinar might also be useful for family, friends and carers to understand more about the concept of active monitoring.

Yours sincerely

Lymphoma Action