An exhibition garden created for the Chelsea Flower Show could be installed at the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich to help educate people about animal welfare, writes Belinda Ryan.

The RSPCA has applied to Cheshire East Council for permission to have the garden installed at Stapeley Grange off London Road after the show closes at the end of this month.

The proposal is to install the garden and a hide.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application, states: “The proposed garden design will encompass a palette of natural, sustainable, or recycled materials, including UK sourced timber and paving, with the garden aiming to demonstrate how gardens can have a positive impact on biodiversity.

“The garden will be introduced within the RSPCA site for the benefit of wildlife, staff, visitors, and volunteers.

“It will help the RSPCA provide animal welfare education to communities, particularly those with fewer opportunities to connect with the natural environment.”

If permission is granted, the garden will be installed in front of the existing cattery on an area of maintained grass lawn and accessed via a gate between the cattery and main car park.

The planning document states: “The garden includes a contemporary interpretation of a nature observation hide…

“The upper storey allows for viewing onto the garden and established naturalised areas.

“The hide includes an extensive green roof with mixed planting and a rain chain feature to manage rainfall as part of a Suds train discharging to a soak away located in the neighbouring naturalised wildlife area.”

A 2m high Cotswold Limestone natural stone feature wall, inset with Corten steel nesting boxes for endangered tree sparrows, will also feature.

This will help to screen and avoid disturbance to the neighbouring cattery.

Stapeley Grange is one of four RSPCA Wildlife Centres in England.

It supports the rehabilitation of sick, injured and confiscated wildlife and takes animals from south of the Scottish Border to south of Birmingham, into North Wales and across to Lincolnshire.

The planning application, number 23/1740N, can be viewed on the portal on the council’s website.

The closing date for comments is June 17 and the application will be determined by a planning officer under delegated authority.