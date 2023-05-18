5 hours ago
Nantwich Food Festival to host rearranged Volunteer Evening

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 18, 2023
Nantwich Food Festival Volunteers (1)

Nantwich Food Festival organisers have re-scheduled a “Welcome Evening” for new volunteers.

The event will now take place on Monday May 22 at 7pm in the Red Cow pub on Beam Street, Nantwich.

Organisers of the festival need as many volunteers as possible to ensure the three-day event runs smoothly and to replace some previous volunteers who are no longer able to help.

Festival Volunteer Manager Ana Martins said: “The idea of this evening is to provide a welcoming, social environment so that anyone who might be interested in volunteering for the Festival can hear more about what this could entail.

“There are lots of jobs that need doing before, during and after the busy Festival weekend, so most people will find something that appeals to them, be that helping exhibitors move into their spot, directing visitors or assisting in the chef demonstration area.

“There is no obligation to sign up, so why not come along to hear more.”

If you are interested in volunteering, but cannot make the Welcome evening on 22nd May, you can email Ana on [email protected]uk

