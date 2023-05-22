On Twitter, everyone strives for the same goal – to make their tweets popular and get fame.
This platform is really ideal for entrepreneurs and influencers who want to strengthen their positions on the Internet and enlist the support of the audience.
But there are pros and cons everywhere, yes, there are many opportunities on the platform, but there is also intense competition, which doesn’t allow newcomers to quickly stand out and become one of the popular bloggers.
However, by using the tools effectively and not being afraid to invest, you’ll be able to reach heights here.
In this article, we’ll talk about 2 ways to improve engagement: through polls (and paid votes), and hashtags.
Polls and paid votes
Polls are a good opportunity to interact with users. Using them, you can ask people a question and offer 4 possible answers.
This tool is ideal for everyone, regardless of your purpose, commercial or not.
People like to feel important and express their opinions, so they interact with creators too, answer their questions, and discuss in the comments.
But not everything is so simple. If your account is fresh and has no fans, your poll will be lost among others and will be ineffective.
But, you can think about it ahead of time and buy votes: https://viplikes.net/buy-twitter-poll-vote.
Then your polls will become visible to most users and you’ll get the result you expect when using polls.
Moreover, when you improve engagement, algorithms will start recommending your content (in addition to polls) to other users, thereby stimulating the growth of your popularity on the site. Great investment!
Hashtags
There is nothing more important on TWT than tags, this is the pure truth.
Hashtags are a kind of keywords for ranking content. They make it easier for users to find relevant/niche tweets, they only need to enter one word or phrase to get what they were looking for.
From the creator’s point of view, tags are a way to attract new readers – by using the right niche words, you will make your messages more visible.
Keep in mind that tags should describe your messages and match the content, then they will be effective.
Don’t use all the words that seem popular – the competition is intense, your messages may get lost.
Also, we don’t recommend writing more than 2-3 hashtags, otherwise your post will look like an advertisement. Good luck!
Recent Comments