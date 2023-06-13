South Cheshire firm Alextra makes two key appointments

South Cheshire accountants Alextra Group has made two key appointments as it continues to expand.

Joanne Hamilton has been promoted to Associate Tax Director and Wayne Riley has been appointed as Associate Audit Director.

Joanne will be instrumental in expanding the tax practice, increasing headcount and the range of services the group is able to provide.

She will collaborate with fellow directors to pinpoint tax planning opportunities for the group’s current clientele.

She joined Alextra as Tax Manager in January 2022.

She said: “Naturally, people often ask me: “why tax?”

“For me, it’s the work and the variety of clients I work with that I enjoy the most.

“Many people imagine that I spend a lot of time pouring over case law and legislation but it’s also a very people-focused role.

“From assisting businesses with the complexities of corporation tax to helping clients navigate inheritance tax legislation, no two clients are ever the same.

“Clients see real value when you tell them something that makes life easier, saves them money, or that they hadn’t thought of.

“I’m really looking forward to growing our team so that Alextra becomes the first port of call for people looking for support with their taxes.”

Wayne’s proficiency in auditing and financial analysis extends beyond risk assessment and compliance.

Throughout his career, he has uncovered growth and improvement opportunities during the audit process.

This skill has proven invaluable in helping corporate clients to identify untapped potential and chart new paths to success.

His previous experience has seen him working with a range of corporate clients across various industries.

He said: “I am incredibly excited to join Alextra Group and begin the next chapter in my career.

“Working alongside the talented team of accountants, fellow auditors, and tax professionals, I look forward to growing the team and helping our clients to discover new opportunities wherever possible.

“I’m looking forward to settling into my new role and helping the Group to foster growth and drive success for clients in every audit engagement.

“The plan over the next few months will be to grow the team, focus on personal development, and become a trusted advisor for clients looking to maximise their potential.”