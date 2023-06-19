Wistaston Village Fete is huge success

The annual Wistaston Village Fete proved a big hit as hundreds of people enjoyed the event, writes Jonathan White.

It was organised by the Wistaston Community Council and took place at Wistaston Church Lane Academy on Church Lane.

The event began with a procession through the village, from Wistaston Memorial Hall to the Academy, led by Scottish Piper Reg Flower, followed by Wistaston Scout group’s Beavers, Cubs and Scouts carrying the Union Flag, and St Mary’s Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, and The Liberty Dance Troupe.

The procession also included the retiring Wistaston Rose Queen Emily Edge and her retiring Attendants Poppy Edge and Robyn Edge in a 1914 Rover 12-horsepower 5-seater tourer veteran car.

This year’s new Wistaston Rose Queen Sophie Davies and Attendant Poppy Kemp followed in a 1957 MG Magnette classic car.

The procession was supported by Cockshades Farm Wybunbury (Livery & Storage) and Dutton Traffic Management.

St Mary’s Wistaston Rector Rev Mike Turnbull was the Fete’s Master of Ceremonies and gave a special mention to Rev Ken Sambrook, who has passed away and had previously been the Fete’s Master of Ceremonies.

Ken was deeply involved in the local community including as a Priest to the parish and community of Wistaston, Crewe and Willaston; Padre to the Crewe Branch of the Royal British Legion; a fundraiser and committee member of the local Diabetes UK group; and a former Group Scout Leader, Chair and Secretary of the Wistaston Scout Group.

He had also been previously awarded the Wistonian of the Year, for his major contribution to the life and welfare of the people of Wistaston.

The retiring Wistaston Rose Queen Emily thanked Wistonians for their support and stated she had raised the magnificent sum of £1,250 so far, with more money set to be raised from her stall at the Fete.

All the money she raises will go to DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee).

Rev Turnbull then passed the crown from Emily to this year’s Wistaston Rose Queen, Sophie Davies, aged 12 from Crewe.

Sophie stated that her chosen charity this year is Motherwell, a service provided for women by women, promoting positive health & wellbeing, by offering a range of services, holistic therapies and mental health support.

Sophie said: “I chose Motherwell as my chosen charity as I would like to help mothers to support their families and give them the life they want and become more successful in life.”

This year’s Wistonian of the Year Jonathan White then officially opened the Fete.

Jonathan received the prestigious award for his voluntary community journalism hobby which began in 2006.

Over the past 17 years he has submitted several hundred stories and photographs relating to Wistaston to the local media, including Nantwich News and Wistaston’s quarterly ‘Roundabout’ magazine.

The fete’s theme this year was the Kings Coronation, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III earlier in 2023.

Several children took part in the Kings Coronation themed fancy dress competition which was judged by Jonathan White and Deputy Mayor of Cheshire East Council Councillor Marilyn Houston.

Entries included a King and several Queens.

The competition was won by Cerys, a pupil at Wistaston Church Lane Academy, for her ornate Queen costume and homemade crown.

There were over 30 stalls representing local organisations and charities.

The Best Dressed stall winner was Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK, and DOPE Male Performance Company were runners-up.

The Arena hosted performances by Liberty Dance Troupe, Dee-Sign BSL Choir, DOPE Male Performance Company, and the South Cheshire George Formby Ukulele Society. Bob Squirrell setup and monitored the sound system.

Refreshments were available from the Wistaston Scout group.

On the front playground there was a Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service appliance, along with a display of several cars including a 1946 Sunbeam-Talbot 10 Tourer, Austin Healey Sprite, Jaguar 4 litre, Morris Minor 1000, Ford XR3i, TVR Chimaera, MG Magnette, MG Midget, Mini 35, and Mini 1275GT, and several bicycles including a Raleigh Grifter, Team Raleigh Burner, Raleigh Chopper Mk1, and Raleigh Chopper Mk2.

Nadiah Mckeown, chair of Wistaston Community Council, said: “The procession and the crowning ceremony were a success and there was excellent entertainment and a splendid range of stalls.

“So many people attended to show their support. We are very grateful to Wistaston Church Lane Academy for allowing us to use their school field.

“We are also indebted to all the volunteers, stall holders, parade car drivers and local businesses who have supported the event.

“We hope that lots of money was raised for local charities and the Wistaston Community Council.”

Admission to the Fete was by donation and proceeds from the gate receipts and Wistaston Community Council stalls will go towards other Wistaston village events, such as the Flower and Produce Show, Spring and Christmas Concerts, and the November Fireworks Display.

The Wistaston Community Council always welcomes new members to help organise next year’s Fete, as well as the other Wistaston-based events.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wistaston/ or https://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/