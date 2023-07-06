Wistaston Scout Group celebrates 65th anniversary

The 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group is celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, writes Jonathan White.

The group’s celebrations included a treasure hunt in Wistaston on Saturday with 180 Scouts and family members participating in a “what3words” geocode search.

The hunt started at Jackson’s Corner – the site of the original Scout building, now allotments – and wound through Wistaston before finishing at Wistaston Scout Group’s new Scout Centre in Bluebell Wood off Elm Drive.

After completing the two-hour course, participants enjoyed BBQ food prepared by Scout leaders Alex Smith, Tom Austin, Tony Rowlands and Anita Rowlands.

Also present was Group Scout Leader, John Bennett, who was recently awarded an MBE in the Kings Birthday Honours list, for services to young people in Cheshire.

Chief Scout Gold Awards were presented to Lucy, Emma, Lennon, Stirling and Will from Saxon Troop. This is the highest award a Scout can earn.

To complete it, they needed to complete all nine of the Challenge Awards, plus six Activity badges.

The centre contained an indoor exhibition of displays of historical Scout items.

The items were from the South West Cheshire Scouts District’s extensive archive, set up by Gerald Newbrook.

The exhibition included books, photographs, certificates, flags, and memorabilia.

Gerald is an original member of the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group, a former District Commissioner and is now an Honorary President of the Group.

He was the first Scout in the 35th South West Cheshire group in 1958, when the Group was formed, and is still involved in Scouting.

Gerald said: “I am very pleased to see that our Scout Group is still attracting members to take part in activities that encourage teamwork, self-reliance and helping others.

“There must be several thousand youngsters who have worn our distinctive orange and red scarf over the past 65 years.

“We are fortunate to have a very strong leadership team who put on attractive programs each week. Long may it continue.”

For further information on Wistaston Scout Group visit: http://wistastonscoutgroup.org.uk/