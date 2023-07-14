FEATURE: Jaw-dropping Bucket List holiday destinations

The practice of composing a ‘bucket list’ is now fairly mainstream.

There are only so many experiences that we can enjoy during our brief time on Earth, after all.

In view of this fact, it’s worth setting down a list of locations that you really, really want to visit, and to work your way through them as the years go by.

Not every holiday needs to be a bucket-list adventure, but by treating yourself to one of these unforgettable places every so often, you’ll help yourself to avoid missing out!

So, which parts of the world might you include on your Bucket List?

Thailand

There’s a great deal to like about Thailand. It will expose you to East Asian culture, but it’s a great deal more affordable than Japan, and more tourist-friendly than China.

There are lush jungles to hike through, beautiful historic sites, amazing beaches, and vibrant nightlife.

The culture here is laid-back, and the locals are extremely warm and friendly.

Egypt

You could make a reasonable case that Egypt is the most important country in the world when it comes to history and ancient architecture.

Many of the ruins here predate European civilisation by thousands of years.

While you’re in the area, you’ll want to see the Pyramids at Giza and the Sphynx.

To see it all while enjoying a trip along the Nile, an Egypt river cruise is a sensible option.

Italy

Arguably the culinary capital of the whole world, Italy’s cuisine is reason enough to pay it a visit.

There’s pizza, pasta, and spectacular wine in abundance. And that’s before we even consider the treasures left by the Romans and the Italian Renaissance.

The Vatican City is something that appeals to tourists of every kind.

Australia

If you have the budget, a trip to Australia ticks a lot of boxes.

It’s very different to the UK, both in terms of its climate and its wildlife.

You’ll have a chance to wander across deserts, scale mountains, and relax on amazing beaches.

On one day, you might be snorkelling through the Great Barrier Reef; on another, you might be spotting Koalas in the branches of a Eucalyptus tree.

Perhaps the thing that really sells Australia, however, is that the language and cultural barriers aren’t quite so considerable as they are in other exotic locations.

You’ll be able to ask directions, and get your point across without much trouble!

(Pic: Pattaya beach in Thailand – free licence www.publicdomainpictures.net)