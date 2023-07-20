Nantwich councillor calls for radical changes to bus services

A Nantwich councillor has called for “radical changes” to local bus services.

Cllr Anna Burton said not having a direct link to Leighton Hospital was “preposterous” and urged residents to get involved in the current consultations.

Cheshire East Council has ring fenced £2.4million for bus services for the year ahead and is asking residents to prioritise where money should go.

Cllr Burton, who represents Nantwich North West on Cheshire East Council, says while it is important people get involved in the consultation, the problem is deeper and needs a “profound” change in direction.

The former number 78 service (pictured) was direct to Leighton Hospital from Nantwich but was lost some years ago.

She said: “Regular, reliable, and affordable bus services are a top priority for local people.

“We do not have a direct link to Leighton Hospital, which is preposterous.

“Residents have missed medical appointments, they suffer from social isolation and chronic ill health, that’s the price we are paying as a society for a bus “service” in melt-down.

“Buses are vital for the most vulnerable in our society.

“And good bus services are key to helping cut congestion and pollution – we need to give drivers a reliable and efficient alternative.

“But yet again we have seen the costs of privatisation – social and environmental disaster.

“Just like water, housing and energy, we have to call time on the disaster of deregulation. People have to come first.”

87-year-old Joan Carter is one of the many Nantwich residents who have called for a change of direction.

She said: “Frail and ill passengers have to travel to Crewe and hope for a connection to the hospital, and often do not arrive on time for appointments.

“I am waiting for a hip operation, and I often wait at a cold and wet bus stop for a bus that probably won’t turn up. It is insufferable.”

Amanda Graham, Nantwich resident, agrees that change is needed.

She added: “Regular, buses, running every week to serve rural communities, have been decimated across the country in the last 13 years.

“The government favour cars rather than buses or trains and as a result towns and villages outside the urban areas have suffered particularly badly.”

Cllr Burton is calling for all bus services that meet the needs of the community, not the the demands for dividends for shareholders.

“I want to see communities deciding the standards and bus companies held accountable.

“We need to be able to co-ordinate rail and bus services, set standards and timetables that meet people’s needs.

“Travelling by public transport must be the natural choice, not the last resort it is today.

“We need change, handing control of these vital public services back to the community.

“It’s what Nantwich people are demanding, and its time local politicians made the connections and stood up for their community.”

The CEC consultation is open until the 6th August. To take part visit https://surveys.cheshireeast.gov.uk/s/BusC23/