Nantwich Food Festival to run “Cookalong” event for visitors

Nantwich Food Festival organisers are planning to offer up to 200 places for locals to enjoy the Festival “Cookalong”.

Trained chefs will stage masterclasses on how to prepare recipes and cocktails.

The White Lion in Weston is sponsoring the Cookalong event which will run on all three days of the festival on September 1-3.

With events for both children and adults, there will be 12 places per session with a ticket fee of around £10 to cover the cost of ingredients. Alcohol-based events will cost more.

The White Lion, Weston Cookalong Marquee will be located in the Love Lane area near to the theatre and pillory.

Event organiser Nanna Pedley said: “The White Lion will field an expert bartender to show us how to produce their impressive cocktails, whilst chefs from local restaurants will offer participants the chance to cook-along with them to produce some delicious recipes.”

These will include chefs from Romazzino and St Martha’s plus from Nantwich pubs The Black Lion and the Red Cow, Cottons Hotel & Spa, Cheshire Cupcakes and the Granary Arts Café.

Rodney Densem Wines and Nantwich Cheese Shop will host a Wine & Cheese Pairing event on Festival Sunday.

Nanna added: “From further afield, James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire fame will return to host a session, plus we are delighted that celebrity chef Nigel Brown will come and will teach visitors to cook an authentic Thai Green Chicken Curry, a recipe inspired by his recent travels in Asia.”

The White Lion owner Carl Boulton said: “We are delighted to be again sponsoring Nantwich Food Festival, and believe that our support of the Festival Cookalong will help it become the great success that the event deserves to be.

“This will be a very high profile event, managed by a specialist company, and we are confident that Nantwich Food Festival regulars will thoroughly enjoy participating.”

Details and booking links can be found on the festival website at www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk/cookalong/

There are limited places will fill up fast.