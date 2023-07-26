Nantwich Foodbank appeals for help as more families face poverty

More families in Nantwich and surrounding rural communities are facing a hungry summer school holiday due to the cost of living.

That was the warning from many in the town who are appealing for help to stock up the increasingly busy Nantwich Foodbank.

With food inflation around 18%, high fuel bill and housing costs through the roof, families are finding it increasingly tough to put enough food on the table for their kids.

Some children have access to the free school meals via Cheshire East Council during term term, but this is not an option in school holidays.

Millfields School Headteacher Rob Parish said that poverty and hunger were just around the corner for many families.

He added: “Nantwich Foodbank has been invaluable for some of our families.

“It makes such a difference knowing we can access their help when our children need it. We cannot thank them enough.”

Staff at Nantwich Foodbank are appealing for more supplies this summer.

Cheshire East Food Security Champion and Nantwich Councillor Anna Burton appealed for the local community to step up to the challenge and to be even more generous than normal.

She added: “Families in Nantwich were facing a perfect storm.

“Research by children’s charity Barnardo’s found that 1 in 4 parents said they are struggling to provide enough food for their kids this summer.

“There are an estimated 800,000 children in England who are living in poverty.

“Food poverty is an outrage in one of the wealthiest countries on the planet. How can we just let this happen?

“This is all about helping some of the most vulnerable children in our community this summer.

“Please join us and help fill the hungry gap. Don’t look the other way.”

Damien Gear, manager, Nantwich foodbank said: “We need to stock the shelves for the school holidays, anything that you can spare is gratefully received. These are tough times for everyone.”