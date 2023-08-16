Nantwich Town beat Vauxhall Motors 3-0 for first league win

Nantwich Town secured their first league win of the new campaign, beating Vauxhall Motors 3-0.
Dabbers manager Paul Carden changed things up with Kai Evans replacing Callum Saunders up front after the 1-0 defeat to Avro on Saturday.
The game, played at Leek Town due to repair work at the Swansway Stadium, started with the visitors looking to take charge.
Sean Smith had the first effort of the game, his shot was over Scott Maloney’s bar.
Michael Burkey was the next to test Maloney, but he was equal to the shot.
The Nantwich defence stood firm despite the mounting pressure.
Shortly before half time, the Dabbers opened the scoring despite all of Vauxhall’s possession.
And it was an Ali double, as a lovely ball from Ahmed Ali found his brother Mohamud Ali who slotted home.
Vauxhall continued to have plenty of the ball, but did not really trouble Maloney in the home goal.
Slowly, Nantwich managed to change the momentum.
Steven Hewitt shot from distance, but it went just wide of Sam Booth’s post.
That seemed to galvanise the home side, and just before half time they doubled their lead.
Evans found himself free and he made a run through the middle of the defence.
He produced a fine lob over Booth to extend the Dabbers lead.
After the break, the pattern of the first half resumed, with Vauxhall enjoying lots of possession but lacking the killer final touch.
Sam Hughes fired a great curling effort which went wide, and a Benjamin Dufton-Kelly free header flew over the bar.
Soon after, Evans produced a fantastic solo run down the wing, dribbling at pace to pass two players to force a corner.
And from the corner, it was the captain Troy Bourne (pictured) who rose highest to make it 3-0.
It killed off any hope and fight from Vauxhall and the Dabbers ran out comfortable winners.
In the end, it was enough for the first win of the season for Carden’s side.
They move on to an FA Cup qualifying game away to Skelmersdale United on Friday night (August 18).
