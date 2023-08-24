Nantwich tributes to frontman of Electro 80s who has died

Tributes have been paid to the frontman of the Electro 80s band which has performed in Crewe and Nantwich for many years.

David ‘Blue’ Hamilton, originally from Glasgow, passed away aged 59 from cancer peacefully in his sleep earlier this month.

He was the Founder and Lead Vocalist of Electro 80s, which is one of the UK’s premier 1980s Electronic tribute bands.

David, or ‘Blue’ as he was known to his fans, was very well known in the Crewe and Nantwich area as Electro 80s regularly performed at The Studio nightclub on Castle Street in Nantwich.

The band also regularly played at Crosville Social Club (now The Crozzy) in Crewe, Shavington Social Club, The Cosey Club in Haslington, along with The Citadel Theatre in St Helens with David’s long-time friend Steve Strange from Visage.

David was a natural showman with a fantastic voice who had performed to thousands of fans over several years.

Electro 80s recreated songs by artists including Depeche Mode, A Flock Of Seagulls, Gary Numan, Howard Jones, Human League, Kraftwerk, OMD, Tears for Fears, and Visage.

An appearance at a venue by Electro 80s was a near certain sell-out audience with an always full dance floor.

He is survived by his six children: Andrea, Danyelle, David, Leon, Jamie, and Ryan, and also survived by his wife Deborah.

David’s funeral will take place on Friday September 1 at 12:30pm at St John’s Church, Crossley Road, St Helens WA10 3ND.

The Facebook page of Electro80s has received dozens of posts from fans.

The page will continue to be updated in his memory.

Zara De Luca, a representative for Electro 80s, said: “We are all devastated by his passing. He is simply one of those people who everyone loved.

“We have been inundated by people reaching out with their memories of his performances and his kindness, he was such a lovely person.”

Nigel Woodhouse, director of operations at The Studio said: “We first met David 10 years ago when we booked the band to do the opening party for the Easter music festival.

“We realised this band was on another level as tribute acts go and we’re so pleased to have the band play a couple of times a year at The Studio Live.

“As I grew up in the ’80s the electronic music was one of my guilty pleasures, so we enjoyed every show they played to what was always a packed venue with people of my age that were having a night of nostalgia.

“He will be missed by myself and the club.”