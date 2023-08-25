Nantwich Town to play first game on new 3G pitch

Nantwich Town will finally return home tomorrow – to play their match on the new 3G pitch!
The first part of a major project at the club has been completed, and the newly installed first team pitch at Swansway Stadium is ready.
The Dabbers welcome visitors Clitheroe Town to play the first game there tomorrow (Saturday August 26), kick off 3pm.
Now the club is hoping for a bumper Bank Holiday crowd to cheer the team on on the £500,000 new surface.
The club continues to raise funds for the second part of their major £750,000 project which is to refurbish the Applewood Arena training pitch.
This will allow the club to hire out the facilities to many more community groups and youth teams across the town.
The fundraising scheme, launched back in May, allows investors to buy “shares” in the club.
They can invest £20,000 – which is 75% loan payable back at 8% interest over eight years, and 25% shares worth £5,000 in value.
Each investor receives up to 96% of their total investment back (loan plus interest) and retains £5,000 of shares invested in the new Community Interest Company.
Or they can simply make a £5,000 minimum investment in shares in Nantwich Town’s new Community Interest Company
Donations are also able to be made via the club’s “Just Giving” page and can be anything from as little as £5.
Meanwhile, Nantwich have been drawn against Shifnal Town at home in the 1st Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.
It follows their thumping 6-0 win away at Skelmersdale in the preliminary round last weekend.
The tie against Midland League Premier side Shifnal will take place on the weekend of September 2.
This means that their scheduled league home game against Runcorn Linnets will be rearranged for a later date to be confirmed.
