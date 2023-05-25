Nantwich Town FC 3G fundraiser reaches £400,000 in just 10 days

Nantwich Town bosses have hailed their local community after reaching £400,000 towards its 3G pitch “shares” fundraiser in just 10 days.
But they are still £350,000 short of their overall target and are appealing for as many people and businesses as possible to help.
The funds are part of a major project for the club to convert its existing stadium pitch to a “state of the art” 3G complex and refurbish the existing “Applewood” Arena facility.
This will help the club offer its facilities to many more teams in the community as well as other groups.
Changing the main pitch to 3G will cost £500,000 alone, and the club is keen to start work on this phase over summer.
Jon Gold, club chairman, said: “Pledges so far have come from a wide variety of people, including club directors, local businesses and generous individuals, all supportive of the club’s ambitions.
“Thank you all so much.
“With planning permission for the conversion hopefully expected in the next few days, we still need your help in the immediacy, to raise another £100,000.
“This will enable us to undertake work this summer on the first phase of our exciting project, which is converting the existing stadium pitch.
“We will then continue our fundraising activities throughout the year to enable us to undertake phase two and refurbish the existing “Applewood Arena” and surrounding area.
“Executing phase 1 of our plan this summer doubles the capacity as will then have two 3G pitches and the additional revenue streams that make the investment, in our view, compelling.”
The scheme allows investors to buy “shares” in the club.
There are three ways investors can help and become more involved in supporting the club.
The can invest £20,000 – which is 75% loan payable back at 8% interest over eight years, and 25% shares worth £5,000 in value. Each investor receives up to 96% of their total investment back (loan plus interest) and retains £5,000 of shares invested in the new Community Interest Company.
Or you can simply make a £5,000 minimum investment in shares in Nantwich Town’s new Community Interest Company
Donations are also able to be made via the club’s “Just Giving” page and can be anything from as little as £5.
Gold added: “Thanks once again for all of your help and support, this really is a potential major “game changer” and a wonderful opportunity for the club, it’s teams and the community.”
“We would like to take the opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for their amazing support during our first 10 days of fundraising.”
The full prospectus, video and business plan is available to download and view here.
Recent Comments