10 hours ago
New Covid variant vaccine to roll out in Cheshire next week
11 hours ago
Dr Kieran Mullan set to battle for new Eddisbury seat, says report
1 day ago
Dan Cockerline quits Nantwich Town for rivals Newcastle
2 days ago
CEC councillors say £160,000 chief executive salary “too low”
2 days ago
CEC’s controversial garden waste subscription to open in October
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Seahorse Swimming Club hosts gala in South Cheshire

in Other sports / Sport September 7, 2023
Mayor of Crewe Town Council with Seahorse Swimmers at the Regional Halliwick Gala (1)

Seahorse Swimming Club for people with disabilities hosted the North West Halliwick Gala at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre, writes Jonathan White.

Seahorse swimmers competed against their rivals from Sailfin (Sale) and Aquadis (Ellesmere Port).

Edward Taylor, Annabelle Marriott, Heidi Tomkinson, Zak Beeston and Ethan Carroll won gold medals for Seahorse.

They will now represent the North West region at the Halliwick National Championships on October 28 at Southbury Leisure Centre in London.

Sailfin Swimming Club were overall winners to win the Frank Hough trophy.

Mayor of Crewe Town Council, Cllr Dennis Straine-Francis, presented medals and trophies to the winners.

He also praised the event organisers and the poolside staff, and he complimented the swimmers for all their efforts and competitive spirit.

Gareth Roberts, Seahorse SC secretary, said: “More than 30 swimmers took part in the gala and one felt a sense of pride seeing their endeavor and excitement during the races.

“It was such a pleasure to see everyone enjoy the occasion and they all deserve a pat on the back for their efforts.

“Those who qualified for the national championship will now be stepping-up their training for the big day.”

Seahorse medal winners were as follows: Eva Yoxall – girls 25m (silver), Edward Taylor – boys 25m (gold), Annabelle Marriott – girls 50m (gold), Heidi Tomkinson – girls 100m (gold), Erin Yoxall – ladies 25m (silver), Zac Beeston – mens 25m (gold), Ethan Carroll – mens 50m (gold), Oliver Daly – mens 100m (silver), Josh Brough, Carson Bruce, Matthew Roberts, David Troop – senior relay (bronze), Carson Bruce, Jonathan Harrison, Neil Jones – league relay (bronze).

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.