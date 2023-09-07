Seahorse Swimming Club hosts gala in South Cheshire

Seahorse Swimming Club for people with disabilities hosted the North West Halliwick Gala at Crewe’s Lifestyle Centre, writes Jonathan White.

Seahorse swimmers competed against their rivals from Sailfin (Sale) and Aquadis (Ellesmere Port).

Edward Taylor, Annabelle Marriott, Heidi Tomkinson, Zak Beeston and Ethan Carroll won gold medals for Seahorse.

They will now represent the North West region at the Halliwick National Championships on October 28 at Southbury Leisure Centre in London.

Sailfin Swimming Club were overall winners to win the Frank Hough trophy.

Mayor of Crewe Town Council, Cllr Dennis Straine-Francis, presented medals and trophies to the winners.

He also praised the event organisers and the poolside staff, and he complimented the swimmers for all their efforts and competitive spirit.

Gareth Roberts, Seahorse SC secretary, said: “More than 30 swimmers took part in the gala and one felt a sense of pride seeing their endeavor and excitement during the races.

“It was such a pleasure to see everyone enjoy the occasion and they all deserve a pat on the back for their efforts.

“Those who qualified for the national championship will now be stepping-up their training for the big day.”

Seahorse medal winners were as follows: Eva Yoxall – girls 25m (silver), Edward Taylor – boys 25m (gold), Annabelle Marriott – girls 50m (gold), Heidi Tomkinson – girls 100m (gold), Erin Yoxall – ladies 25m (silver), Zac Beeston – mens 25m (gold), Ethan Carroll – mens 50m (gold), Oliver Daly – mens 100m (silver), Josh Brough, Carson Bruce, Matthew Roberts, David Troop – senior relay (bronze), Carson Bruce, Jonathan Harrison, Neil Jones – league relay (bronze).