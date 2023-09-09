REVIEW: “The Weir” by Nantwich Players

Conor McPherson’s The Weir is Nantwich Players latest production, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Gail Cornell this play confronts themes of loneliness and friendship.

Set in a local pub in rural Ireland, regulars Jack and Jim are sheltering from the storm and enjoying a drink when Finbar arrives with Valerie, a woman who has recently moved to the area.

Trying to impress Valerie, the men start telling stories about local legends and their own supernatural experiences.

As the evening goes on, the stories grow darker until Valerie shares her own tragic tale.

Any darkness in the play is beautifully balanced out by the talent of the cast, who all give strong performances showing just the right amount of anxiety and emotion as their characters sit chatting and gossiping.

In the production I saw, the monologues delivered by Chris Ridge, who played Finbar, Megan Goode, who played Valerie and Don Hirst who played Jack were simply outstanding.

The set looked amazing, and I congratulate all those involved in putting it together. I soon felt at home in the slightly gloomy local pub with a comforting fire in the corner.

The Weir is running at Nantwich Players Theatre, Love Lane until Saturday 16th September 2023