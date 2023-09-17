Crewe Regional Sunday league round up

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, Cooper Buckley remain unbeaten after winning 3-6 at NHB.
For Cooper Buckley, new signing Harry Griffiths netted four, with Nathan Dyer and Michael Rzepka also on target.
Nick Ball, Will Ellwood and Jim Studley scored for NHB.
AFC Dishers went down 3-4 to Willaston White Star to lose their 100% record.
Ben Reddock, Rhys Potter, and Dean Twigg scored for the home side who were never ahead, with the Willaston goals coming from Jack Hughes, Aaron Clarke, and Dylan Winberg, with David Sijuade getting a late winner.
Winsford Over and Sandbach Town played out a 1-1 draw. Regular marksman Tom Stanton netted for the home side, with James Johnson scoring for the visitors.
The game between George & Dragon was not played with the Lions claiming that they could not raise a team.
In Division One, Ruskin Park hosted White Horse at a Willaston venue with a new look, the pitch having been turned 90 degrees to accommodate an additional pitch for Junior matches.
Both pitches were in excellent condition. White Horse led for a long time through a Lewis Allen goal, but Ruskin Park kept in the game and Greg Shephard netted an equaliser in the 87th minute.
Cheshire Cat won 2-3 at C & N Utd. thanks to goals from Sam Davenport, Tom Dawson, and Joe Bulkeley, with both the C & N Utd goals being own goals.
Leighton FC and Raven Salvador battled hard for 90 minutes without either side being able to score, the second goalless draw in the league this season.
Princes Feathers got their first points of the season with a 2-3 victory at Audlem.
The visitors were ahead after just 90 seconds and led 1-3 at half time with strikes from Dan Martin, Adam Pickering, and Dom Johnson.
Andy Betteley and Will Cork netted for the home side.
In the Staffordshire Sunday Challenge Cup, Betley had a comfortable 6-1 win against Leigh Utd, with goals from Keiron Duckers (3), Nathan Cliffe, Dan Lomas and Tom Royle.
