Calm bags available at Everybody leisure centres in Cheshire East

New “Calm Bags” are now being provided in 16 Everybody’s leisure centres across Cheshire East, including Nantwich.

It’s part of a scheme with Ruby’s Fund to help neuro-diverse people using the leisure facilities.

The bags contain resources such as ear defenders, and fidget and sensory toys for SEND visitors who may feel overwhelmed during their visit to leisure centres or sessions.

Andy Molyneux, Disability and Inclusion Lead at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “Public places such as leisure centres can be quite daunting and noisy for some of our neuro diverse customers, their families and other members of the public.

“By working in partnership with Ruby’s Fund to make Calm Bags available within our facilities will help to reduce this barrier.

“The Calm Bags will hopefully give our customers and families confidence to visit an Everybody facility to go swimming or attend an activity knowing support is available if they need it so they have an enjoyable experience.”

Kate Matthews, SEND Worker at Ruby’s Fund, added: “Ruby’s Fund are really excited to be partnering with Everybody Health and Leisure to provide ‘Calm Bags’ throughout Leisure Centres in Cheshire East.

“The ‘Calm Bags’ are a great way to help children and adults feel regulated and calm when the sensory world becomes tricky.

“They contain ear defenders and a range of sensory toys.”

Calm Bags can be borrowed from Everybody leisure centre receptions.

To find out more about Everybody Health and Leisure and where their leisure centres are, visit www.everybody.org.uk/

Everybody will be taking a phased approach and rolling their calm bags out during May.