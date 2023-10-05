Nantwich accountancy joins regional group

Nantwich accountancy practice Lyon Griffiths is joining regional accountancy group, DJH Mitten Clarke.

The new partnership provides Lyon Griffiths with access to inhouse specialist services such as R&D, capital allowances, commercial funding and corporate finance.

The integration with DJH Mitten Clarke, will also open opportunities for the Nantwich team through investment in training, development, recruitment and wellbeing.

Lyon Griffiths Managing Director James Stokes will lead the Nantwich team with on the ground support from Stoke-on-Trent headquartered DJH Mitten Clarke.

James said: “Just like Lyon Griffiths, DJH Mitten Clarke is a relationship-focused, technology-driven, advisory firm that takes a forward-thinking approach to deliver value for its clients.

“After more than 90 years in business, we’re extremely excited about our next chapter and the opportunities that will be created for both our team and our clients.”

James Beardmore, Chief Operating Officer of DJH Mitten Clarke, added: “Our partnership with Lyon Griffiths was a natural move with Nantwich being just up the road from our Stoke-on-Trent HQ.

“With offices already in Stoke, Manchester, Chester, Leeds, and Walsall, this was a strategic move to further build our presence, ensuring clients across the region benefit from the same exceptional service and business advice powered by technology.

“Our aim is to further solidify our commitment to providing tailored solutions that empower businesses to succeed.”

In the coming months, Lyon Griffiths will unite under the DJH Mitten Clarke banner, becoming the Nantwich office for the Group.

The news follows DJH Mitten Clarke’s recent announcement acquisition of dental accountants, Minford, who have joined the specialist team at the Chester office.

For more information about DJH Mitten Clarke, visit

www.djhmittenclarke.co.uk