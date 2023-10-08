Nantwich training centre “Choose Your Future” opens

A Nantwich couple have opened a new training and development centre targeting careers as part of a global health and wellbeing brand.

Paul and Victoria Brown have converted the former Britannia Building Society on High Street.

It is now a national hub for their new venture “Choose Your Future” which aims to support people looking to change jobs or top up their incomes.

The pair, who live in Nantwich, are members of an international sales network for Forever Living Products.

The company markets aloe vera health drinks, skin supplements and creams only sold through trained sales distributors.

The couple gave up their professional careers to join the brand and create a more positive work life balance.

Paul was an accountant in London while Victoria worked as a dispenser in the pharmacy in Sainsbury’s Nantwich and Bunbury Medical Centre.

Paul, now one of only two Forever Living Diamond Managers in the UK, said: “The idea behind ‘Choose Your Future’ is to create a positive environment where we can share ideas and inspire.

“I turned my life round 29 years ago and have never looked back.

“I have travelled the world with Forever Living and made a good living but more importantly I was able to escape the rat race and see my kids grow up.

“Choose Your Future will support people who want to make a complete career change as I did or earn a bit of extra cash to get by in the cost of living crisis.”

Choose Your Future (CYF) is a base for training workshops and presentations on joining Forever Living as ‘digital nomad’ business managers distributing to over 160 countries.

Perks include no overheads, free travel and three paydays per month.

Victoria, who sings with Decibellas ladies choir in Tarporley, added: “I was introduced to the brand when a vet recommended Forever Living aloe vera cream for my horse.

“I was so impressed, I decided to make a career change and I’ve loved the freedom and chance to travel while building a business.

“I’ve been able to spend more time doing what I love, like being with my family, riding my horse and singing in the choir.

“Now our new CYF centre is in operation welcoming people keen to enjoy the same quality of life.

“It’s a welcoming community where they can learn all they need to know about the products and gain support from each other.”

Michael Vittoroulis, Forever Living Director of Sales for UK, Ireland and Iceland, performed a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Nantwich base before leading an online meeting of CYF team members across the UK.

To learn more, email Paul and Victoria at [email protected]