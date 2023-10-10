6 hours ago
Traders Union publishes highly-anticipated UK Forex Brokers list

in Business and Finance / Features & Lifestyle October 10, 2023
Traders Union Forex Brokers

Traders Union, standing as a trusted financial hub in the foreign exchange space, has published its highly-anticipated UK Forex brokers list.

Committed to providing traders and investors with easy access to pertinent information on the most reputable brokerage firms, TU experts leveraged regular audits on hundreds of participating platforms using real trading experiences to produce an accurate ranking.

Admiral Markets, duly licensed by the FCA, claims the top spot after undergoing rigorous scrutiny alongside numerous other Forex brokers.

With its inception dating back to 2001, Admiral Markets has built a formidable reputation as a dependable brokerage over the years.

Roboforex follows closely behind Admiral Markets, propelled by its exceptional offering in Stock Contracts for Differences (CFDs).

Taking a prominent spot on the roster is IC Markets, renowned as the world’s largest foreign exchange brokerage in terms of trading volume.

Tickmill secures its position as a trusted Electronic Communication Network (ECN) account provider, lauded for its affordability. Among the top five, it emerges as the most cost-effective option for traders seeking such services.

Finally, FxPro concludes the list with its expansive portfolio, encompassing a wide array of Forex pairs, equity indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and futures.

This diverse offering caters to the varied needs of traders.

Other platforms that made the Traders Union UK Forex Brokers List are Dukascopy, InstaForex, Pepperstone, FBS, eToro, Gerchik&Co., Deriv, WForex, Saxo Bank, and FXTM.

While UK Forex Brokers are Fusion Markets, NordFx, FP Markets, Interactive Brokers, FXCM, HYCM, ActivTrades, ACY Securities, BlackBull Markets, and SuperForex have also performed well.

Traders Union’s assessment criteria rest on its unique Traders Union Methodology, which deploys a standardized evaluation framework consisting of 100 criteria categorized into five fundamental aspects.

These aspects encompass the broker’s financial stability, corporate reputation, regulatory compliance, minimum deposit requirements, and track record in customer service.

The United Kingdom boasts one of the world’s largest Forex ecosystems, consistently ranking among the global leaders in foreign exchange trading volume.

This vibrant marketplace operates under the watchful eye of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), making it an attractive destination for traders seeking regulatory oversight.

