Latest Crewe Regional Sunday League round-up

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, NHB are still looking for their first win after going down 2-3 to Willaston White Star.
Willaston were never behind and led 1-2 at half time. Colin Watson and Lucas Thompson netted for the home side, with the Willaston goals coming from David Sijuade, James Spencer, and Corey Walton.
Sandbach Town went down 0-2 to Faddiley, with Jamie Baker scoring both goals for the visitors.
The game between George & Dragon was not played because Cooper Buckley became the third side this season to decline to play against George & Dragon.
The fixture will be awarded to the home side.
In Division One, Ruskin Park got their first win of the season with an emphatic 1-6 victory at C & N Utd.
Veteran Mike Walton netted for the home side, with the Ruskin Park goals coming from James Stewart (3), Greg Bailey, Greg Shephard and Kevin Beresford.
Cheshire Cat and Princes Feathers played in an entertaining game on Barony Park, ending in a 4-4 draw.
The visitors were 0-2 up, but The Cat had drawn level within five minutes of the second half.
The visitors then regained the lead, only for The Cat to make it 3-3 with a shot from 30 yards out and then lead 4-3.
Princes Feathers battled on and netted a late equaliser, and it needed a wonder save from home keeper Andrew Wright to keep the final score at 4-4.
The Cat goals came from Matt King (2), Alfie Sanders and Joe Bulkeley.
Dom Johnson netted a hat-trick for the visitors, with the other strike coming from Danny Martin.
In the Premier Division Cup, Winsford Over went down 3-4 to The Lions.
Tom Stanton, Kyle Cookson and Liam Cherry scored for the home side, with the Lions goals coming from Luke Gillan (2), Danny Tomkinson and Josh Clarke.
The Division One Cup tie between Leighton FC and White Horse was not played as Leighton FC could not field a team.
The tie will be awarded to White Horse, as per League rules.
Betley travelled to Blurton in the Potteries for their Staffs FA Challenge Cup game, which was switched to a 3G pitch, and came away with an excellent 1-8 victory.
Keiron Duckers scored four goals, with Dan Lomas and Danny Lavalette both scoring twice.
Audlem and Raven Salvador ended up level at 3-3 in their Crewe FA Vase fixture, with the Audlem strikes coming from James Craig (2) and Sam Mason.
Steve Wright (2) and Dan Cooper netted for Raven Salvador. The game went to penalty kicks, and Audlem won 5-4.
