New Year Honours 2024: Awards to Cheshire residents

A number of Cheshire residents have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list released last night (December 29).

They include a Tarporley data scientist, an information officer from Macclesfield, and two female England footballers.

Receiving an OBE is Thomas Daniel Critchley, a Data Scientist who works in the Prime Minister’s Office.

It is awarded for services to Evidence-Based Policy.

Kathryn Rose Roberts, from Chester, receives an MBE for her services to mental health.

She works as chief executive officer of the Association of Mental Health Providers.

Also receiving an MBE is Paul Robert Arnold, deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at the Information

Commissioner’s Office.

He receives for services to Regulation and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Meanwhile, in sport, England Lionesses Mary Earps and Lauren Hemp both receive MBEs.

Earps, from Wilmslow, and Hemp, from Warrington, receive them for services to Association Football.

Earps was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2023 earlier this month and was goalkeeper of the tournament at the Women’s World Cup in the summer.

Other sporting stars recognised with honours include Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow, Stuart Broad, Peter Shilton, Millie Bright, Howard Wilkinson, Ron Dennis, Hazel Irvine and Sir Bill Beaumont.

For more on New Year Honours and full lists of recipients, visit the BBC honours page here.

(Pic of Lauren Hemp – by James Boyes, under creative commons licence)