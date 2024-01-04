Nantwich firm Direct Access appoints new managing director

Globally-recognised Nantwich firm Direct Access has appointed Peter Brassington as managing director for Direct Access Consultancy in the UK.

Peter will take over from company founder Steven Mifsud (pictured), who will focus on the firm’s growing international work abroad.

Established in 2004 as an accessibility and inclusion consultancy, the Nantwich firm now has 17 staff, the majority who have a disability.

It undertakes architectural design reviews of new builds and accessibility audits of established premises.

These enable building owners to identify ways of improving access for disabled people.

Peter’s background in the packaging manufacturing industry will help grow Direct Access’ new tactile map team – creating 3D maps and tactile models for blind and neurodiverse visitors to museums, stations and recreational facilities.

Peter will be joined by a new bid writer in mid-January as part of an enhanced business development team covering all aspects of UK business.

It means Direct Access founder Steven Mifsud will now focus on international growth.

It has already worked on high-profile projects overseas from the world exposition Expo 2020 Dubai to a new headquarters for the United Nations in Geneva to new build projects across Saudi Arabia.

In the United States, Direct Access works with municipalities, housing authorities and state departments from Texas to Massachusetts with a team of disabled people based in Boston.

Steven said: “I am delighted Peter is joining us in the new role as managing director.

“Peter’s knowledge and experience of the manufacturing of medical packaging will be valuable in growing our tactile map and model division to meet client demand for access solutions.

“Our established UK consultancy operations will also benefit from Peter’s management expertise.”

Peter added: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead a strong team of people who provide specialist consultancy services for organisations that want to be inclusive but are unsure how to start their journey.

“It is an exciting time as we grow our access consultancy market share in the UK.”