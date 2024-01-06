7 hours ago
M6 shut southbound near junction 16 after lorry hits bridge
22 hours ago
Appeal for footage after cyclist and tanker crash in Stapeley
23 hours ago
CEC councillors want “Freedom of Borough” for darts champ Humphries
1 day ago
Nantwich resident’s anger at CEC reply on faded speed signs
2 days ago
Cyclist seriously injured in tanker collision near Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

M6 shut southbound near junction 16 after lorry hits bridge

in Human Interest / Incident / News January 6, 2024
lorry damage M6 bridge closure

The M6 motorway was closed southbound today between Junctions 17 and 16 in South Cheshire after a lorry hit and damaged a bridge.

The incident happened around 6am this morning and North West Motorway Police say the motorway could be shut for several hours.

The lorry’s trailer was damaged and spilt its load across all lanes of the carriageway.

Structural engineers are also being called to the scene to assess the damage to the overhead bridge support.

Police said: “The closure on the M6 between J17 – J16 is likely to be in place for the rest of the morning to allow for recovery, clean up and structural engineers to assess the damage to the bridge.”

Drivers are being warned there are several miles of queuing traffic southbound on approach to the accident scene.

Long delays are also impacting roads around Junction 17.

Diversions are taking traffic off at J17 and through Sandbach along the A534 and A5020, rejoining the M6 at junction 16 southbound.

(Images courtesy of NW Motorway Police)

lorry hits bridge M6 southbound j17 to 16 motorway closed

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.