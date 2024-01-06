M6 shut southbound near junction 16 after lorry hits bridge

The M6 motorway was closed southbound today between Junctions 17 and 16 in South Cheshire after a lorry hit and damaged a bridge.

The incident happened around 6am this morning and North West Motorway Police say the motorway could be shut for several hours.

The lorry’s trailer was damaged and spilt its load across all lanes of the carriageway.

Structural engineers are also being called to the scene to assess the damage to the overhead bridge support.

Police said: “The closure on the M6 between J17 – J16 is likely to be in place for the rest of the morning to allow for recovery, clean up and structural engineers to assess the damage to the bridge.”

Drivers are being warned there are several miles of queuing traffic southbound on approach to the accident scene.

Long delays are also impacting roads around Junction 17.

Diversions are taking traffic off at J17 and through Sandbach along the A534 and A5020, rejoining the M6 at junction 16 southbound.

(Images courtesy of NW Motorway Police)