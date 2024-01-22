Crewe & Nantwich narrowly beaten at Firwood Waterloo

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts were narrowly beaten away at Firwood Waterloo (FW) in a rearranged game from the first weekend in December.

Despite a sterling fightback, the visitors fell just short losing 31-28 against their fellow promotion chasers.

Crewe started the better with Tom Manaton getting on the score sheet early doors with an opportunistic a try from a quick tap penalty, 0-7 Crewe.

Firwood hit back almost immediately with a nice break from their number 8 to go between the uprights to level the scores at 7-7.

On the stroke of half time, Crewe found themselves on the wrong end of the whistle and as the half closed, the FW prop scored from close range to make it 14-7.

And it was a double blow for Crewe as they received a yellow card in the process to reduce them to 14 men.

In the second half, Crewe started well and even with 14 men Logan Lynch found space and the ball was shipped to Manaton who finished off to score his second try and level the scores at 14-14.

Unfortunately, another yellow for Crewe for a tip tackle meant Crewe were down to 13 players.

And the next 10 minutes proved to be pivotal.

After keeping Waterloo out on their own line, the clearing kick failed to reach touch and FW exploited the space to score for 21-14.

With tails up, the hosts’ scrum half made a good break up the middle which resulted in the winger showing a clean set of heels to touch down for 28-14.

Crewe continued to battle bravely but the extra players told as Crewe conceded another penalty which extended their lead to 31-14 leaving Crewe with a mountain to climb.

Restored to 15 players, the visitors did come roaring back into the contest by playing fast, vibrant rugby.

They scored two tries late on, the first from birthday boy Josh McShane who finished a nice set piece move.

The second came from Redd Jones after Crewe played the phases after receiving the ball in their own 22, arguably the try of the day.

The final score ended 31-28 with Crewe securing two losing bonus points.

Crewe entertain Burnage next week at home at Vagrants, kick off 2.15pm.

While other fixtures were postponed due to the weather, Crewe managed to raise a 3rd XV who won 21-17 away at Sandbach 4ths.