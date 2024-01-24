Afford Bond in Nantwich expands with promotions and new recruits

Nantwich accountancy firm Afford Bond has expanded its management team while creating new roles for fresh talent entering the industry.

The firm, founded in Nantwich in 1929, has promoted four team members and recruited a trainee as part of its growth strategy and commitment to the town.

Senior managers Chris McEnaney and Jen Johnson, both Nantwich residents, have risen to Associate Directors.

Chris, a dad of twins, is a specialist in cloud accounting while Jen, a mum of two, deals with many farming and GP clients.

Each have notched up more 20 years in the industry.

Meanwhile, accountants Lauren Griffin and Dan Nixon have stepped up to become managers and Sam Parkinson, 22, from Weston near Crewe, joins as a trainee accountant.

Afford Bond director Paul Edwards, who began as a trainee with the firm in 1996, said: “Afford Bond has prospered significantly in the last decade by abiding to our core values of strong technical ability delivered with sound commercial understanding.

“The culture remains very much about people and combining traditional values with forward-thinking.

“Chris and Jen have been at the heart of this growth strategy for many years and we are delighted to welcome them to the board room as Associate Directors.”

Afford Bond’s roots in Nantwich can be traced back 95 years when Norman Afford set up his practice at District Bank House in the town centre.

In the 1960s it merged with V C Bond & Co of Edleston Road in Crewe and then relocated to 31 Wellington Road in 1973 as Afford Bond & Co.

Growth over the past decade has led to many key appointments with more than 50 people now employed at the Nantwich office and a further 20 in Wilmslow and Manchester.

The firm remains a certified training office for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, providing a comprehensive training package for graduates.

Latest recruit Sam, who studied maths and finance at Liverpool University, added: “It’s great to get this opportunity to hone my accountancy skills with a local firm and one which is so highly regarded.

“I’m enjoying being part of a team and gaining hands on experience of dealing with clients from all walks of life.”

