Wych-Malbank Rotary donates £10,000 in eight months

Nantwich-based Wych-Malbank Rotary Club has donated a total of £10,000 in last eight months.

Latest donations have been awarded to St Luke’s Hospice Winsford and Myeloma UK, and a further £3,000 has gone to local charities and groups.

These include Nantwich Foodbank, Motherwell (Crewe), Supported Community Business (Special Needs) Crewe and My CWA (Cheshire Without Abuse).

A further £500 has been given to Nantwich estate agent Gary Fear’s Ukrainian Appeal.

The donations fall in line with the groups aim to support those in dire need during winter months, and for people with complex personal needs.

Recent donations were raised by helping with the Nantwich Rotary Santa Collection, Nantwich Show and for their contribution to the success of Holly Holy Day this year.

It mean since July 1 2023, Wych-Malbank has donated over £10,000 to local charities and good causes.

Caroline Brown, from Nantwich Foodbank, said: “With the current cost of living crisis your support means a great deal to us.”

Alex Muirhead, from SCB (Special Needs), added: “Our heartfelt gratitude to you and everyone at Wych-Malbank Rotary for your generous donation”.

The money is being used to purchase much needed new uniforms.

Gary Fear was delighted to hear he would be receiving a boost to his own fundraising efforts for the people in Ukraine.

Clare Hoy, who heads the Charity Dream Team, added: “We belong to this club to have fun and raise money and it seems that we are doing both extremely successfully!”

The club are hoping 2024 will be more successful with a Quiz & Supper in aid of Hope House planned on April 12, a Wine Tasting competition on June 7 and our Big Birthday Bash on October 18 in aid of Nantwich Christie Hospital Support Group.

All events are at Richmond Village who have also chosen the club as their charity for the year with details of all events will be advertised both on the club’s and Richmond Village Nantwich’s Facebook pages.

The club is also keen to hear from anyone who would like to join in the fun!

The group is always looking for good causes to support whether by organising a fund-raising event, or with a donation of money or time.

For further details on this or any events check out the group’s Facebook page @WychMalbankRotary or email them [email protected]