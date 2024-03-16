Three horses that could be stars of the 2024 flat season

The new flat season is just around the corner in horse racing, which means there is so much to look forward to in the sport, particularly in the North West, with Chester’s May Meeting and the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

Here is a look at some horses who may be the stars of the flat season in the UK.

City Of Troy

Unbeaten colt City Of Troy ended last season as the Champion Two-Year-Old, with success coming in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

He blew away a strong field by just over three lengths to land the prestigious two-year-old event.

City Of Troy. Brilliant in the Dewhurst Stakes 🚀 🏇 Three runs

🥇 Three wins

🏆 G1 Native Trail Dewhurst Stakes

🏆 G2 Superlative Stakes

😍 What a prospect@Ballydoyle | @NewmarketRace pic.twitter.com/wo7HJP2EjH — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 14, 2023

Aidan O’Brien’s runner goes into the latest campaign as the favourite in the 2,000 Guineas and Derby betting for those placing a bet on horses online.

He can be backed at 10/11 for the opening British Classic of the season, while he 2/1 to win the Derby at Epsom.

The Irish horse is bred to be a leading middle-distance horse as he gets older.

His trainer speaks very highly about him and given the number of quality horses Ballydoyle have produced over the last couple of decades, that speaks volumes.

Opera Singer

With three wins from five outings in 2023, Opera Singer showed she was a filly who is of the highest level.

She broke her maiden on her second outing in a contest over 1m at Leopardstown.

Just a month later, she stepped up in class to land the Group Three Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes by six lengths.

The daughter of Justify travelled across to France for her final assignment last season.

She featured on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe card. The Irish horse won Longchamp’s Prix Marcel Boussac by an emphatic five lengths.

O’Brien’s filly has both speed and stamina, so she is going to be a leading player for the 1,000 Guineas and the Oaks a month later.

We could also see her in the North West at Chester in May.

Vandeek

Based on what he achieved on the track in 2023, Vandeek could be the new star of the sprint division in flat racing.

The three-year-old colt won all four of his races last summer over the 6f distance. His primary target this season will be the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

🚀 Vandeek – he is very good A classy performance in the G1 @JuddmonteFarms Middle Park Stakes from Vandeek who retains his unbeaten record for @gainsboroughHQ & @the_doyler pic.twitter.com/JeWPHB0APB — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) September 30, 2023

Simon and Ed Crisford’s sprinter was victorious in two Group One races last year.

He landed the Prix Morny at Deauville, while on his final run of the campaign, he was successful in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Although the majority of his races this season are likely to come over sprint distances, his connections have entered him into the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh over 1m.

His participation in the Irish Classic is likely to be decided on the eve of the meeting.

The 2024 flat season runs the way through to the 2nd of November at Doncaster Racecourse.

The British Champion Jockey and British Champion Trainer titles will be handed out that afternoon at the Yorkshire venue.

