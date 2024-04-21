George & Dragon clinch Crewe Regional Sunday Premier title

George & Dragon clinched Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division title with four games still to play when they beat Cooper Buckley 0-2.
Goals from Matty Birchall and James Smith were enough to seal victory for the title winners.
Winsford Over had a comfortable 3-0 win against Faddiley, with goals from James Hartley, James Crowther and Tom Stanton.
Willaston White Star hosted Betley for the second time in a few days, and the visitors again triumphed, winning 1-3.
Adam Roberts (2) and Tom Royle netted for Betley, with Joel Hind getting a late consolation strike for The Star.
The game between NHB and Sandbach Town had to be abandoned after only two minutes when a Sandbach Town player suffered a bad injury.
After discussions with both club secretaries, this game will not be replayed and the outcome will be decided at a later date.
In Division One, Audlem completed their season by winning 4-5 in an entertaining game against White Horse.
The victory puts Audlem top of the table, one point ahead of Nantwich Pirates who have three games left to play.
Scorers for Audlem were Kevin Rodgers, Ben Walker, Will Cork, Olly Wilson-Hiscox and Sam Mason.
Zak Saadouni, Paul Bowker, Ben Snee and Sam Revell netted for White Horse.
Raven Salvador and Princes Feathers met at Wistaston only a week ago in Cup action, with the home side having a big win.
But the result was different today with Princes Feathers winning 0-5 to move above Raven Salvador into third place in the table.
Their scorers were Danny Martin (2), Adam Pickering, Mark Robson and Dan Johnson.
The Crewe FA Vase Final was played at the Cumberland Arena, with Cheshire Cat and Nantwich Pirates involved.
The Pirates came away with the silverware after a 4-1 victory.
The eventual winners were 3-0 up after a brace from Alex Beadles and a goal from Lewis Heyes Porter.
The Cat seemed to be putting together a fightback when Alfie Sanders scored in the second half.
But a fourth Pirates goal by Ryan Moss clinched the trophy for the Nantwich side.
The two semi-finals of the Premier Division Cup were played on Wednesday evening.
George & Dragon were too good for Faddiley, winning 8-0 with goals from Zac Billinge (2), Steve Jenyons (2), Steven Hughes, Adam Phillips, Jaymie Roberts and Jordan Johnson.
The other semi-final was a closer affair.
Willaston White Star led 1-0 as half time approached, but Betley equalised when Keiron Duckers chased after a long ball into the Star penalty area, and the attempted clearance by the Star goalkeeper hit the onrushing forward and rebounded into the empty net.
Betley took the lead in the second half, but Star equalised before two further goals from the visitors gave them a 2-4 victory.
Corey Walton and Dan Harrison netted for White Star. Keiron Duckers went on to complete his hat-trick along with an own goal for Betley.
