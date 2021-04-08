1 day ago
More than 100 bikers stopped in Cheshire Police operation

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News April 8, 2021
operation caesar police motorbike

More than 100 motorbike riders were stopped by police in Cheshire during an Easter Bank Holiday operation targeting dangerous and speeding riding.

Operation Caesar saw officers target key hotspot areas on the lookout for any motorcyclist travelling at excess speed, riding dangerously and putting their own lives other road users’ lives at risk.

Bikers were educated on how to stay safe while enjoying their ride with the majority of riders doing exactly that, but unfortunately there were a minority of riders whose reckless actions were met with enforcement.

Four were stopped for dangerous driving, 12 for without due care, 27 for excess speed, 37 non-conforming VRM, 7 vehicles in dangerous condition, 5 drivers using mobile phones, 2 with no insurance, 8 for load offences (insecure), 1 licence offence, 9 contravening double white lines, 2 MOT offences, and 1 waste carriage licence.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, of the force’s Roads and Crime Unit, said: “The majority of the bank holiday was dry and sunny which gave motorcyclists the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy the weather and the roads on their bikes.

“Our officers spent a considerable amount of time educating riders on how to stay safe on their ride, with many appreciative of our officer’s safety advice.

“Officers did however stop more than a hundred bikers for a number of different offences where they were putting not only their own lives, but innocent road users lives at risk.

“While we want bikers to enjoy their ride, this cannot be at the expense of other road users’ safety.

“We will continue to do all we can to educate and encourage motorcyclists to ride safely throughout this seasonal operation.

“But I hope the activity at the weekend sends a strong message that we will not hesitate to act against those individuals set on flouting the rules of the road who think the law doesn’t apply to them.”

Video, below, courtesy of Cheshire Police.

2 Comments

  1. Observer says:
    April 10, 2021 at 7:18 am

    If your a biker breaking the law Guilty, If your a traveller breaking the law Not Guilty. No consistency in the policing of Cheshire East.

    Reply
  2. Trevor says:
    April 9, 2021 at 10:49 pm

    The roads in Cheshire should not be considered by any road user as a place where they can break the law with regards to speed, noise, emissions or nuisance. Unfortunately some motorcyclists think they are Immune from these base principles and CP should be applauded for this action

    Reply

