Serious crash closes A530 Whitchurch Road near Nantwich

in Incident / News July 26, 2024
A serious two-car crash has closed the busy A530 road between Nantwich and Whitchurch today.

Police say the incident happened at around 10.45am today (July 26).

Emergency Services were called to a collision outside Park View Business Centre, on Whitchurch Road, in Combermere.

Officers attended and found there had been a collision between a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Insignia.

Cheshire Police said: “The driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries.

“The road remains closed at this time.”

Motorists are advised to avoid that area today.

