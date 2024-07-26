Serious crash closes A530 Whitchurch Road near Nantwich

A serious two-car crash has closed the busy A530 road between Nantwich and Whitchurch today.
Police say the incident happened at around 10.45am today (July 26).
Emergency Services were called to a collision outside Park View Business Centre, on Whitchurch Road, in Combermere.
Officers attended and found there had been a collision between a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Insignia.
Cheshire Police said: “The driver of the Mini was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with serious injuries.
“The road remains closed at this time.”
Motorists are advised to avoid that area today.
