Nantwich councillors consider “dogs on lead” campaign

Town councillors are considering a campaign to urge dog owners to keep pets on leads around Nantwich Lake and the Riverside.

It comes amid a number of recent incidents involving dogs attacking or chasing swans and other wildfowl.

Swans and their cygnets regularly nest by the lake and river in the town, and have been attacked previously by dogs not under control.

Cllr Peter Groves and Cllr Anna Burton are spearheading the potential campaign with help from RSPCA.

It could involve leaflets being handed out and new clearer signage, urging dog owners to comply with the countryside code.

Cllr Groves said at a recent town council meeting: “Dogs must be kept under control, and most owners comply.

“But unfortunately some are not, which is causing issues recently by the lake and riverside areas.

“We have contacted the RSPCA and there are a number of things we can look to do to make dog owners aware, including some signage, organising leaflets and hand out around the lake and walking areas.

“I’ve had numerous complaints sent to me about what is happening, so now is the time to take action.

“There’s a small percentage of people who don’t obey the rules.”

Cllr Burton added: “I’ve had quite a number of people approaching me about this too.

“They have asked for some signs, so if they see someone with a dog off the lead they can point and refer to the signs.”

Cllr Kim Jamson, a member of the Nantwich Swan Group, said the issue is trying to catch the odd person causing the problems.

“People in the group do post information and we are all looking out for the swans and wildlife,” she added.

“I wonder if there are other ways we can target those who are letting dogs off leads.”

Cllr Pam Kirkham added: “Irresponsible dog owners just won’t adhere to signs. If we have leaflets we can hand these specifically to dog owners so they have information in their hands.”

Councillors agreed to explore a campaign which could be up and running in the Autumn and again in Spring when swans often nest.

(pic by Phil Dodd)