Property firm Muller bids to move Aston village cricket club

A property developer has unveiled plans to relocate an entire village cricket club near Nantwich.

Muller Property Group has launched a public consultation on the proposal to move Aston Cricket Club from its current home on Sheppenhall Lane.

The firm and the club believe the plan will “ensure the future success and sustainability of the club” which dates back to the 19th century.

Aston CC has been at its current site since 1954.

But in the past 20 years, there have been a number of new housing developments around the club’s boundary.

Bosses say it has resulted in the ground becoming too small for senior cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Now Muller Property Group and the club have developed a plan that includes a potential relocation, partnerships, and community involvement.

The proposed new site is a few hundred yards away on land off the A530 Whitchurch Road (pictured).

Development of the current location for housing will cross-fund the new cricket site with surplus allocated to create a fund for the future running of the club.

The proposed relocation site will provide more modern facilities, including improved pitches, training

areas, and a clubhouse providing better access and opportunities for community events and

local engagement that caters to all age groups and abilities.

The club says it intends to rent out the new facilities for occasions such as meetings, classes, birthdays, social events, local fetes and other sporting activities.

The proposal for the current site is for 43 new houses, which will include 30% affordable housing.

Patrick Beesley, chairperson of Aston Cricket Club, said: “Aston Cricket Club is delighted to be working with Muller Property Group with our relocation project.

“Our current ground is too small since we have been hemmed in by housing.

“So the only way (as advised by the ECB) we can continue to play cricket in the long term and develop Senior Men and Women, Junior Boys and Girls cricket plus maintaining the midweek team and our

local KO competition is to relocate.”

Residents and other parties can air their views on the consultation by visiting https://astoncc-consultation.co.uk/