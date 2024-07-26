Nantwich care resident returns to fire service 40 years on!

A former firefighter living in a Nantwich care home was reunited with the fire service – more than 40 years after retiring!

Ted Thomas, a resident of Richmond Villages Nantwich, had a chance to reconnect with his past profession during a visit to the local fire station.

The trip was organised by Kirsty Roberts, head of domiciliary care at Richmond Villages Nantwich, and her dedicated team.

And it left Ted both amazed at the changes and nostalgic for his time in the service.

Ted, who served as a firefighter until 1981, was welcomed by firefighters Ash and John, members of the on-call team at the Nantwich fire station.

As he toured the station, Ted marvelled at the advancements in technology and equipment.

“How things have changed,” he said while exploring the station with his knowledgeable guides.

During the visit, Ted was introduced to the modern way calls, or “shouts,” are received via the on-board computer system.

He also inspected the kit and equipment rooms, experiencing the array of tools and technology now available to firefighters.

Ted shared numerous stories from his time in the service, reminiscing about the camaraderie and challenges of his firefighting days.

The firefighters were captivated by Ted’s tales, gaining a fascinating insight into the history of their profession.

Ted said: “It’s been wonderful. I loved being a firefighter – this has made my day!”

And the visit came as a surprise to Ted’s family.

His daughter-in-law Lisa said: “Wow, we are so overwhelmed… What a wonderful thing; thank you for making it possible.

“We are looking forward to hearing about it!”

For more information about Richmond Villages Nantwich and the services they offer, contact 01270 629 080.