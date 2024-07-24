Cheshire East Council director of children’s services quits

The executive director of Cheshire East’s crisis-hit children’s services team is stepping down, it emerged today.

Deborah Woodcock, executive director of a department facing huge debts, has handed in her resignation.

Councillors were told of the move last night. Ms Woodcock had been in the position for two and a half years.

It comes just days after CEC Leader Cllr Sam Corcoran resigned his position.

This came amid the damning Ofsted report into the “inadequate” children’s services department, and the hard-hitting peer review report on the council from the Local Government Association.

This report warned Cheshire East is at risk of effective bankruptcy if it doesn’t take quick action.

The council is also facing a huge Special Educational Needs (SEN) debt of £80 million, which could rise to £1 billion by 2030.

Conservative Group leader Cllr Janet Clowes said today: “All members were informed of this decision yesterday, that she will be leaving at the end of July and the council is now beginning process of appointing a replacement.

“Given the recent report, it’s not a surprise, but there are no details why she is going, just that she is.

“We are being pushed towards a Sec 114 (bankruptcy) notice and we need a stronger pair of hands. Maybe it’s now time for a clean sweep through children’s services.”

Cllr Jos Saunders, Conservative opposition spokesperson for Children & Families, added: “What we need now in children’s services is stability and good leadership.

“However, following on the heels of the leader’s resignation, we now have the resignation of the Executive Director of Children’s Services.

“It is up to the new leader to steady the ship but will he continue his support for the current chairman of the Children and Families Committee (Carol Bulman Labour) or decide to have a reshuffle

“Either way, he needs to get a grip on this service and drive the improvements that are desperately needed.”

In his resignation speech to the council, Cllr Corcoran said: “The Labour group has always stressed supporting children so the Ofsted inadequate rating was a particular blow.

“As the leader of the council I feel the pain of these setbacks and I have to take responsibility.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for an official statement and are awaiting a reply.