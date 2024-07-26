Steam & Vintage Rally in Nantwich enjoyed by hundreds

Hundreds of people enjoyed the annual Steam & Vintage Rally at The Peacock Railway in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The free entry event was organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society and took place on their premises at the rear of The Peacock Inn in Willaston.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides – £1 for two laps – were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

There was also an extensive display of classic motorcars, military vehicles, miniature steam traction engines, plus a demonstration of Gauge 1 (45mm) trains on their newly-constructed 95 metre (310ft) long raised track; believed to be the largest Gauge 1 layout in the North-West; along with an ice cream van, and a fairground organ.

The clubhouse contained a display of locomotives and stationary engines produced by Society members.

Drinks, sandwiches and cakes were served by Society volunteers in the clubhouse.

During the Rally the Society’s Gauge 1 railway was officially opened by Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock.

He cut a ribbon across an access bridge that was designed and built by students from Crewe Engineering & Design UTC.

The event has helped to raise vital funds for the society.

A representative of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society said: “Thank you everyone for supporting our Steam & Vintage Rally.

“We’ve been blown away by all your fantastic support. Our little trains will next be out and about on Sunday 4th August.”

The Peacock Railway will also be running trains, from 12pm:

– Sunday 4th August

– Sunday 1st September

– Sunday 8th September (charity day for Crewe RSPCA in conjunction with The Peacock Inn)

– Sunday 6th October

For further information relating to The Peacock Railway please search ‘The Peacock Railway – Nantwich’ on Facebook or click https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety

Alternatively, visit their website: http://southcheshiremes.co.uk/ or send an email: [email protected]