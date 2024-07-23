Nantwich goes for Gold in North West in Bloom contest

Green fingers are busy across Nantwich as the town bids for glory in a major floral contest.

North West in Bloom judges will visit on August 5 and volunteers with Nantwich in Bloom hope the town has what it takes to scoop Gold for the 15th year in a row.

With tough competition from much larger towns in the same category, the organisation has drafted in teams of helpers to ensure Nantwich looks its blooming best.

Nantwich in Bloom chair Mark Betteley said: “Nantwich is now judged in the Large Town category due to its expansion on developments such as Kingsbourne and Malbank Waters which means we are up against towns with much larger footfall and bigger budgets to spend on floral displays.

“Despite this change last year we went on to win Gold for best town in the North West for a 14th year which is a remarkable achievement.”

Nantwich in Bloom volunteers are working tirelessly to prepare the town centre for judging, spending hours planting and weeding to keep the streets looking tip top.

As well as floral excellence, judges look for imaginative use of trees, flowers, shrubs and landscaping to improve a town’s overall appearance and want to see commitment to a sustainable, litter free environment.

Nantwich has passed with flying colours on all counts, making the top town category virtually its own over the years while also winning awards from Cheshire Best Kept Stations.

Nantwich in Bloom expects tough competition from local rivals Knutsford, Northwich and Congleton once again but has high hopes for another accolade thanks to community and business support.

Mark added: “We are so fortunate to have the backing of local businesses who create wonderful displays with their hanging baskets, floral tubs and window boxes. This effort makes Nantwich a wonderful place to live and spend leisure time.

“Now, with days before judges visit, we hope everyone will really push the boat out to make their gardens and premises look extra special.”

Nantwich notched up another Gold last year after scoring top marks in the horticulture, environment and community elements of the contest.

Feedback from North West in Bloom judges was proudly posted on Nantwich in Bloom’s Facebook page.

Judges praised a ‘wildlife friendly’ planting style and use of peat-free compost. They commented: “The town centre is full of colour and it brings the town to life with all the benefits that brings to trade, people’s health, wellbeing and bio-diversity.

“It was great to see the varied range of remarkable groups on route including the museum, station, allotments and community orchard. Altogether a marvellous entry of which you can be proud.”

Winners will be named by Britain in Bloom in the autumn.