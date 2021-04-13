Cheshire College learners stayed logged on during lockdown

More than 400 laptops have been distributed to Cheshire College learners to help teaching, learning and assessment remotely over the last 12 months.

The “One Million Laptops programme” announced in December 2020, guaranteed more than one million devices would reach schools, colleges and councils.

Dhesi, Principal and CEO at Cheshire College, said: “No learner should miss out as a result of the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“That is why it has remained our priority to equip learners with the resources they need to succeed.

“The delivery of laptops from Government funded schemes, has enabled us to provide every learner at our college, who would have otherwise been digitally excluded, with a device to access remote learning.

“This has ensured all learners have the same opportunities as each other to access work and stay in touch with their tutors and peers.

“Learners who received devices from the College have been extremely grateful and have demonstrated their eagerness to learn through high engagement via our virtual learning platforms.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “This access to digital devices is a welcome step forward for college learners.

“It means they will be able to engage fully in their learning as a result, receiving the high-quality education they deserve at all times.

“It is vital that our learners are able to progress in their education as they should.”

Following the Government’s ‘Roadmap out of lockdown’, Cheshire College has welcomed learners back to their three campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester.

Laptops have continued to support teaching.

The college has also introduced asymptomatic testing at all campuses to ensure face-to-face teaching can be conducted as safely as possible.