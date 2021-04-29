3 hours ago
Nominations open for Everybody sports awards in Cheshire East

in Other sports / Sport April 29, 2021
Everybody Awards 2019, Crewe Hall - by Helen Cotton Photography

Nominations are open for the 2021 Everybody Sport and Recreation’s awards.

And Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson Paralympic Athlete and crossbench peer is returning to host the awards for 2021.

They are returning after a year out due to Covid, and will be held on October 15 at Crewe Hall.

They aim to recognise contributions of sporting clubs, volunteers, organisations and individuals in sport, play and active recreation across Cheshire East.

The awards are the perfect way to recognise and celebrate all of their hard work.

Categories include:
Sports Personality of the Year
Health and Wellbeing Award
Club of the Year
Coach of the Year
Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
Young Sports Achiever of the Year

This year they will also honour the Everybody Customer Hero, Lifetime Achievement and Chairman’s Award.

Everybody Sport and Recreation are accepting achievements from the last 12-18 months (September 2019-March 2021).

Nominees may wish to include details of how you have overcome any Covid-19 related barriers to sport in the last 12 months in nomination entries.

Chief Executive Peter Hartwell said: “We are delighted to announce that Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson is hosting our 2021 Everybody Awards, we cannot wait to welcome her back after she hosted our 2019 Awards!

“The evening is a great way to celebrate the achievements of our fantastic local community and recognise the hard work that they do every single year.

“This year promises to be extra special of course and we are looking forward to reading everyone’s inspiring nominations!”

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson added: “It has been an unprecedented 12 months, and I’m so pleased to be returning to the Everybody Awards this October.

“I was truly inspired by the heroes and commitment to sporting achievement at the 2019 awards and I can’t wait to meet this year’s finalists.

“2020 was certainly a challenging year for health, sport and fitness, but we’ve seen incredible community spirit and innovation in times of hardship, and this years awards will be an opportunity to celebrate how far we’ve come and take a look back at the successes we weren’t able to recognise last year.”

Previous winners include Ironman athlete Jack Schofield for Sports Personality of the Year, British Judo champion Milly Horsefield for Young Sports Achiever, and the fantastic Pauline for Customer Hero.

The previous Everybody Awards have been an exceptional evening thoroughly enjoyed by all, with amazing success stories and heart-warming experiences.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2021 Everybody Awards here or follow @EverybodySportRecreation on Facebook to find out more.

Nominations are now open until Sunday July 25.

(Image by Helen Cotton Photography)

