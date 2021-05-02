9 hours ago
RSPCA plea to find “oddball” cat new home in Nantwich

in Charity news / Human Interest / News May 2, 2021
Clawd - new home for cat

The RSPCA is appealing for a special home for a one-year-old cat who has been overlooked by new owners so far at the Stapeley Grange cattery in Nantwich.

‘Clawd’ was abandoned by his previous owner and has become a little distrustful of people, says the RSPCA.

But they hope a new loving family may help Clawd change.

He’s been waiting for new owners since January 17 – 103 days – for someone to take a chance on him.

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange, said: “Clawd is a playful cat with lots of energy and he will need a home with someone who can commit to offering him plenty of playtime and stimulation.

“Clawd can be a little unpredictable at times and needs an experienced cat owner who can interpret his behaviour and make allowances for when he doesn’t want to be touched.

“He can be affectionate at times but it is strictly on his terms.

“He is very mischievous and full of personality but has a very short attention span.

“He really is a beautiful cat, he will be very challenging to start off with but with time and some love and patience will settle.”

Clawd is not suited to a home with children or other pets, and he will need a safe garden to go out when he is ready, and cannot be rehomed near to busy roads.

If you think you can offer Clawd a loving home please submit a Perfect Match form to [email protected]

To support the ongoing work of Stapeley Grange Rehoming Cattery, donate to their Justgiving site here

Clawd - RSPCA appeal for cat home

