Singer Will Young to play Crewe Lyceum on UK tour

Multi-award-winning British singer and actor Will Young will be performing at Crewe Lyceum as part of a UK tour later this year.

Young, who has released a new single today called “Falling Deep”, will be at the Lyceum on October 10.

His new track is the first single taken from his forthcoming ninth studio album “Light It Up”, which is out on August 9.

His tour will feature up close and personal evenings of acoustic performances, stories and conversation.

The 50-date UK tour will kick off in September through to November.

Young said: “I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been.

“I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.”

Will said: “I’m remembering my roots of pop and completely welcoming it.

“The new song immediately made my mind go to the late 70s and early 80s.

“I wanted the fun and nostalgia of that time but to modernise it, and I’m so proud of the result.

“I wanted to work with dancers my age as I think sometimes there can be such a focus on youth in the dance world for all performers, and older performers come with such grace and wisdom.

“It was a fantastic day working with people my age.

“We all knew what a Nintendo Gameboy was and I think especially women can be overlooked as they age, so it felt very important to work with men and women for the project.”

The forthcoming album “Light It Up” is a 10-track collection which sees him team up with new collaborators, pHD, the Scandinavian pop production/writing duo who has worked with Little Mix.

He also reunites with Andy Cato of Groove Armada and long-term writing partners Jim and Mima Elliot (who worked on Will’s defining album, “Echoes”).