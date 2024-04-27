“We Eat They Eat” helps raise nearly £2,000 for Ukraine

A sold-out “We Eat They Eat” fundraising meal in Nantwich has helped raise nearly £2,000 for Ukraine, writes Jonathan White.

The event was organised by Soul2soul Wellbeing at the Basmati Bangladeshi & Indian restaurant.

There was a four-course meal and a fund-raising auction, along with a talk from Gary Fear.

Gary was joined by Sally Gatley whose son Jordan Gatley, 24, from Sandbach, was killed in the Russia-Ukraine war while fighting with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Army.

During his numerous visits Gary and other volunteers have faced shelling, air raid sirens and sub-zero temperatures to deliver much-needed food and aid equipment.

He has also been joined on an aid trip by Dean Gatley, father of Jordan Gatley.

The event raised £1,900 which has been donated to Gary for use in his continued aid trips to war-torn Ukraine.

Parveen Smith, from Soul2soul Wellbeing, said: “I am overjoyed with the We Eat They Eat fundraising event to get food aid to the innocent civilians of Ukraine.

“We had a full restaurant of very kind hearted people who made it all possible.

“Gary Fear has been phenomenal in his mission to get the aid to people in a war zone, risking his own life, he is so passionate and anything is possible for him! He fundraises without hesitation weekly.

“We raised a huge £1,900. We had amazing food at Basmati Nantwich with some inspiration from Gary. Our hearts were touched by Sally Gatley whose son Jordan was sadly killed in the war. Our local soldier.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who made this a phenomenal evening.

“We had fun with the one and only Ross Willington doing our auction. Not forgetting our local businesses who kindly donated.”