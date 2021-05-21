Nantwich Town strike new partnership with Everything Genetic

Nantwich Town have unveiled their new-look away kit – and announced a new partnership with fast-growing Nantwich firm Everything Genetic.
The three-year agreement will see the “Everything Genetic” logo on all the club’s shirts – from the first team through to the ladies and all of the
club’s youth and junior teams.
“We are absolutely delighted to have reached this agreement with James and his team at Everything Genetic,” said Dabbers Chairman Jon Gold.
“And we are sincerely grateful for their support, especially after such a difficult year for everyone.
“We have been very fortunate, to have had some brilliant partners in County Insurance and Kindertons Accident Management, sharing our shirts over the past 10 years.
“And we are really looking forward to working closely with “Everything Genetic” to continue this legacy.
“This is already happening, with the club providing temporary facilities and support to Everything Genetic, to enable the business to increase their capacity for supplying much needed Covid testing kits all over the UK.
“And I can’t wait to see our supporters and teams wearing the new kits with their brand logo on, in readiness for the new season.”
Everything Genetic founder and CEO James Price said: “This is a completely new and exciting venture for us, but reflects our vision for supporting the community that we live and operate in.
“We initially became involved with support for the club during lockdown last year, along with many other local businesses, individuals and supporters.
“And following this we came to understand and appreciate just how vital the club’s existence and role in the community.
“As our business grows and develops creating more career opportunities for the people of Nantwich, we are in a fortunate position to be able to support the club further and we look forward an even bigger part of the Nantwich Town fabric over the coming years and hopefully playing a part in helping them to further successes.”
To find out more about Everything Genetic visit https://everythinggeneticltd.co.uk/
